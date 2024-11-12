Atlanta Braves Acquire Former Top Prospect Infielder from Athletics
The Atlanta Braves pull the trigger on their next offseason move. They acquired infielder Nick Allen from The Athletics in exchange for minor-league right-handed pitcher Jared Johnson.
Allen has primarily played shortstop in his time in the Majors - a position that is in need of an upgrade. However, this seems more like a depth piece.
At one point, he was a highly-touted talent. Back in 2022, he was the A’s No. 5 prospect. The year before, he was their No. 3 prospect.
The promise just hasn’t translated to MLB yet.
Allen played in 41 games with the then-Oakland Athletics. He slashed .175/.216/.247 with a home run and four RBIs. It’s not exactly the production you’re looking for when trying to replace shortstop Orlando Arcia.
But, if they learned anything last season, it’s that they need the options. He certainly provides depth defensively. In his prospect report, he was considered a guy capable of winning multiple Gold Glove Awards.
However, there could be a chance thatthe bat can catch up to his glove.
If you look at his numbers in Triple-A, you get a better idea of what the Braves are interested in. In 81 games with Triple-A Las Vegas, Allen slashed .345/.431/.497 with seven home runs, 34 total extra-base hits and 51 RBIs.
Suddenly, you see the potential. Now, Allen has been up and down for the last three seasons. It’s possible this is one of those quad-A guys where they’ll tear up Triple-A but struggle at the Major League level. But on the flip side, the Braves could be the team to tap the potential. It wouldn’t be the first time this team has done something like that.
That being said, there is no reason to think they still won't pursue a bigger bat at the same position. Worst case scenario, it didn't take much to acquire him.
Johnson was drafted by the Braves in the 14th round of the 2019 MLB Draft. He has been in the lower minor leagues since he went pro. The highest level he has appeared at is with High-A Rome.
In 2024, he had a 2.60 in 38 appearances with the Emperors.