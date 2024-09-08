Atlanta Braves Acquire Hall of Famer Craig Biggio's Son
The Atlanta Braves have acquired infielder Cavan Biggio from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for cash considerations. Biggio is the son of Houston Astros Hall of Famer, Craig Biggio.
Since Biggio was on a minor league contract, he was eligible to be traded after the July 30 trade deadline. No need to be put on waivers first.
Because he was acquired after Sept. 1, he is not eligible to be on the postseason roster. In theory, the Braves can petition, but there are no signs they plan to do that.
In 74 MLB games this season, Biggio batted .197 with a .622 OPS, five home runs and 19 RBIs.
Let’s look into what the acquisition of Biggio provides for the Braves. The obvious answer is depth but there’s more to say than that.
The 29-year-old never lived up to the expectations of what could have been during his time with the Toronto Blue Jays. He was supposed to be part of the core of next-generation talent that would lead the team to new heights - he, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. are all the sons of former notable ballplayers.
But he never figured out big league pitching, and he has spent this season bouncing around. Since he was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on June 7, he’s been acquired by the Dodgers and released, signed by the Giants and now traded to the Braves.
The Braves have been picking up spare parts all season trying to make something out of them, so the Biggio acquisition is logical in that regard. We’ve also learned in just the last week, that you can’t have enough infield depth in your system.
Two of the starting infielders, third baseman Austin Riley and second baseman Ozzie Albies, are out long term. One of the replacements, Whit Merrifield, is now hurt. The remaining options aren’t great. They’ve reached the point where they are seeing if some of their outfielders can fill in, even if they have little to no experience playing the infield in the majors.
Having an extra option like Biggio would be useful, even if just for the regular season and in the short term. It could be possible they keep him around for next season if he looks good enough in Triple-A.
Anything helps in planning ahead for what could come about next season. If we learned anything this season, that extra player could be needed at any time.