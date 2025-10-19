Braves AFL Round-Up: Alvarez Disciplined, Jarvis Goes Yard
Arizona Fall League action continues behind the scenes with some Atlanta Braves talent catching attention as of late. Three position players have managed to keep popping up, and they will be part of the latest round-up.
Here's the breakdown on one MLB infielder looking to get extra reps, along with two non-prospects who look to get themselves further on the map for next season.
Alvarez Sharp Eye at the Plate
Nacho Alvarez Jr. is coming off reaching base three times, walking twice, and being hit by a pitch. His on-base percentage is up to .538, with his OPS up to 1.021.
After seeing plenty of action at third base in the Majors this season filling in for Austin Riley, Alvarez gets the luxury of getting time again in a developmental setting. He showed progress compared to his first call up in 2024, and he gets to work on his craft further before next season.
So far, he's used to the extra time to his advantage.
Jokes Nets Jarvis Long-Awaited Home Run
Here is a crazy stat. Jim Jarvis homered for the first time as a member of the Braves organization. He was acquired back in July, and the regular season has since ended.
This moment came because of a funny idea between him and outfielder Patrick Clohisy. They swapped bats, and maybe there was something to it.
"Can't say anything bad about a home run; get lucky sometimes," he said on Saturday. "That's how it goes. It was actually, honestly, the result of Pat Clohisy's bat. We traded bats today, kind of as a joke, but it's got knocks in it."
He went 1-for-3 on the day, with his home run also being his second RBI of the AFL season.
Clohisy Showing Off Speed
His bat might have some power stored in it, but Clohisy might have some spark in his cleats, too. He's stolen seven bases so far in seven games of action. This leads the entire AFL. Mets shortstop D'Andre Smith is second with five.
Those who have been following Clohisy wouldn't be surprised. He stole 79 bases on 96 attempts across 131 games split between High-A Rome and Double-A Columbus. He lacks pop, but his ability to get himself into scoring position, combined with his .424 OBP in the AFL, gives him a role in the top of the lineup.