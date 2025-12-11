Braves Add Bat in Free Agency Via Multi-Year Contract

The Atlanta Braves cap off the Winter Meetings by adding a bat in free agency. According to multiple reports, they have signed Mike Yastrzemski to a two-year contract that includes a third-year club option. The Braves shortly after confirmed the signing.

He's set to make $9 million in 2026 and $10 million in 2027. If they pick up his 2028 option, he'll make $7 million. The buyout for that option is $4 million, guaranteeing him at least $23 million. If the last name sounds familiar, it's because he is the grandson of the Hall of Fame outfielder for the Boston Red Sox, Carl Yastrzemski.

Fansided's Robert Murray was the first to have the report. ESPN's Jeff Passan had the details of the contract. They add an everyday bat to the lineup with pop. The 35-year-old Yastrzemski is coming off a season where he finished overall with a .233 average, a .735 OPS, 17 home runs and 46 RBIs.

His batting average was pretty consistent throughout all 146 games he played, but he saw a power surge after he was traded to the Royals at the deadline. He slugged .500 and had an .839 OPS in 50 games.

After years of waiting in the minor leagues, he finally got a shot at age 28 in 2019. He immediately showed that he could make for a nice power bat in the lineup. He had played his entire MLB career with the Giants until he was dealt to the Royals.

Yastrzemski is good for nearly 20 home runs a season. There is upside to this signing. The real question now is how to make certain players fit into the equation. Before this signing, they had been open to keeping the DH position open. He is likely a DH option that can rotate with other hitters, or perhaps be a full-time DH.

If he's an everyday player, that will make it tougher to figure out how to navigate how to utilize both Sean Murphy and catcher Drake Baldwin. During the Winter Meetings, manager Walt Weiss made it clear he was open to adding another bat, but he emphasized the value of having both, particularly Baldwin's bat and Murphy's defense.

It is worth noting that Murphy is currently recovering from an injury. This could also be a sign he needs more time to heal, not necessarily meaning another move is coming. It's currently unclear what the case is at this time.

Yastrzemski's move is cheap enough that they still have the flexibility to make other moves, including starting pitching and shortstop. There is currently no word as to what could be next. However, this move came essentially out of nowhere. All we can do is wait to see what else they could have up their sleeve.

