Atlanta Braves Chris Sale Scratched From Do-or-Die Start Due to Back Spasms
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Chris Sale has been scratched from his Game 162 start due to back spasms. He was hopeful to pitch the second game of the doubleheader against the New York Mets. Grant Holmes will start in his place.
Holmes found out he was starting during the break between games of the doubleheader. He will take the mound for a do-or-die game to get into the postseason. If the Braves win, they're in. Otherwise, it's the start of a long offseason.
According to 92.9 The Game’s Grant McAuley, Sale was day-to-day heading into Monday. There was a hope that the back spasms would have subsided by then, but that was not the case. Pushing him to take the mound during an injury was not seen as the right call.
Sale reportedly experienced the back spasm in the second inning of his most recent start against the Cincinnati Reds on Sept. 19.
During that start, he had experienced warning signs of an issue with decreased velocity. One of the positives of this season had been that Sale was staying healthy after years of battling the injury bug. It comes at the worst time.
The Braves will have to hope they can overcome the injury and get him back sometime during the postseason.
For what it’s worth, he’ll finish as the National League’s leader in wins (18), ERA (2.38) and strikeouts (225). He joins Tarik Skubal in winning the Triple Crown in his respective league this season.
He also leads the NL in ERA+ (174), fielding independent pitching (2.09) and strikeouts per nine innings (11.5).
Despite the ending, Sale has been one of the most crucial members of the team this season. His efforts earned him recognition as the 2024 Braves of the Year by the Atlanta chapter of the Baseball Writers of America recently.
He was also named to his first All-Star team since 2018 and was named the NL Pitcher of the Month in May after having a 0.56 ERA in five starts.
Sale finishes his season in the driver’s seat for his first career Cy Young Award.