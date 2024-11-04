Atlanta Braves Chris Sale Takes Home First Gold Glove
The Atlanta Braves pitching Gold Glove dynasty continues as Chris Sale wins his first career Gold Glove Award.
First baseman Matt Olson was a finalist for the Gold Glove as well. However, he lost out on the award to Arizona Diamondbacks’ Christian Walker. The Braves will remain winless at this position for Gold Gloves.
Sale is the fifth Braves pitcher to win the award and the first to win it since Max Fried won his third in a row in 2022. Greg Maddux won 10 of his 18 career Gold Gloves with the Braves, Phil Niekro won five and Mike Hampton his only Gold Glove with the Braves in 2010.
He’s the 18th player in Braves history overall to take home a Gold Glove. The Braves have won at least one Gold Glove at every position except at first base and catcher. After pitcher, their most awarded position is the outfield.
Sale had a perfect fielding percentage across 177 2/3 inning in the field – no errors committed. He had a defensive runs saved (DRS) of 4, which is tied for third best in the league. These are all career bests. It’s his best defensive season to date.
While he’s had a perfect fielding before, it’s most favorable he’s looked in the eyes of the more advanced fielding stats. He’s normally had a DRS in the negatives.
He had a renaissance season on the mound, and it looks like he managed to have one in the field as well.
With the Gold Glove, Sale adds another piece of hardware for the 2024 season. Ahead of Game 2 of the World Series, Sale took home two Players Choice Awards – Outstanding Pitcher and Comeback Player of the Year. Sporting News also named him the Comeback Player of the Year for the National League.