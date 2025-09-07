Braves Claim Reliever off Waivers After Blowout Loss
The Atlanta Braves picked up more pitching help after a crushing loss in their series finale with the Mariners.
They announced Sunday afternoon that they claimed right-hander Alexis Díaz off waivers from the Dodgers.
No corresponding move was announced along with it, and it’s not known yet if he is assigned to Triple-A Gwinnett or being added to the major league roster.
He was designated for assignment on Thursday and last pitched for the Dodgers on Aug. 17 and was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Aug. 20.
At most this is another opportunity to pick up some pitching depth for however long they need him.
In 15 appearances this season, he has a 7.80 ERA and a 5.00 ERA in five outings for Los Angeles. He started the season with the Reds, where he spent the first three seasons of his career before being traded to the Dodgers in May.
The move for more pitching depth comes after the Braves were blown out 18-2 by the Mariners on Sunday. It marked back-to-back nights where the Braves allowed double-digit runs in a game.
At this point, any move is simply to help them get to end the season, which is less than a month away.
The Braves have tried a few new relievers over the last week to varying degrees of success. They called up prospects Rolddy Muñoz and Hayden Harris during their series with the Cubs.
Muñoz had two scoreless appearances before allowing five of the 18 earned runs on Sunday.
Harris has two scoreless appearances and another where he allowed an earned run in one-third of an inning pitched.
Both pitchers are top-30 prospects according to MLB.com.
The Braves will see the Cubs again starting Monday for a three-games series in Atlanta. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m.
Bryce Elder is set to take the mound and go up against Shota Imanaga.