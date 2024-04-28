Takeaways from Atlanta's Extra Innings Loss to the Cleveland Guardians
The Atlanta Braves dropped an extra-innings matchup 4-2 to the Cleveland Guardians in eleven innings on Saturday night.
Here’s what you need to know about from the contest.
Both starters were superb
Braves starters had pitched 29.1 scoreless innings on the homestand entering tonight, and Charlie Morton didn’t break the streak. “Uncle Charlie” went seven scoreless in this one, allowing just four hits and one walk while striking out six on 91 pitches (63 strikes). Morton picked up 16 whiffs (with five on the changeup) and put up a 32% CSW, showing that while he’s not as good as he once was, he can be as good once as he ever was.
Not to be outdone, Guardians starter Tanner Bibee showed why he was the runner-up for AL Rookie of the Year last season, going seven scoreless innings as well. His line was even more impressive than Morton’s, with only two hits (and no walks) allowed, striking out nine. Braves hitters particularly struggled to pick up his slider, with ten of his sixteen whiffs coming on the slide piece.
Things got weird in the 8th inning
After seven innings of a good old-fashioned pitching duel, it’s only fitting that things went sideways in the 8th inning.
The Guardians loaded the bases against Joe Jiménez despite not getting a ball out of the infield - the hardest of the three singles, all to the left side of the infield, was 31.1 mph off the bat. The Braves then finally got the ground ball they needed for an inning-ending double play, but Jose Ramirez beat the ball to first and Cleveland got on the board. They scored another run on a double steal, one that was more bad luck for Atlanta - the throw beat Ramirez to the bag, but he swam around the attempted tag from Orlando Arcia and got in, giving Steven Kwan time to get home from third.
Not to be deterred, Atlanta stormed right back and tied it up with some soft contact of their own - Jarred Kelenic dropped a bloop single in no man’s land in center field, scoring Michael Harris II from 3rd for the 2nd run. (Travis d’Arnaud doubled in Marcell Ozuna for the first run in the 8th.)
Atlanta couldn’t capitalize on their chances
The Braves had opportunities to score in this one, but self-imposed errors prevented them from getting it done.
Atlanta ran into multiple outs on the basepaths, with both Matt Olson and Ozzie Albies getting thrown out on the same play in the 4th inning. Luke Williams, pinch-running for Travis d’Arnaud in the 8th inning, was thrown out by fifteen feet trying to score from 2nd base on a single to centerfield.
The Braves loaded the bases in the tenth with no outs and came away with no runs, either, after a strikeout and two groundouts.
For the game, Atlanta went just four for sixteen with runners in scoring position and stranded six baserunners.
What’s next for the Atlanta Braves?
The series finale is on deck, scheduled for a 1:35 PM ET first pitch. Ben Lively takes the mound for Cleveland, squaring off against Bryce Elder.