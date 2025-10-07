Report: Braves Didn't Inquire on Potential Manager Candidate
The Atlanta Braves recently missed out on a potential option for their next manager, or so that’s how it initially appeared. As the rumor mill churns, it was reported by The Athletic’s Brittany Ghiroli, every team with a manager opening, besides the Braves, checked in on Skip Schumaker.
He was recently promoted by the Texas Rangers to be their manager after serving for a season as one of their senior advisers. He previously served as the manager of the Marlins from 2023 to 2024, taking home the National League Manager of the Year Award in his first year.
No reason was given for why the Braves chose to sit this one out besides a later note that they hadn’t begun requesting permission to interview anyone. What was also noted was the wide interest may have been what caused the Rangers to act quickly. It’s possible the Braves didn’t have the chance to reach out, assuming they were interested to begin with.
Previous reports lend validity that there was some. Over the summer, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported that Schumaker was a strong candidate to take over. He was also suggested in that same report to be a strong candidate for the Rangers job, which is where he ended up.
Other speculative manager options are still available. Walt Weiss provides an in-house option to take the position. Ghiroli’s report included that he is still likely to interview for the job. If he doesn’t get the job, there is a chance he will skip town. The Braves have permitted members of the Snitker coaching staff to interview for other jobs.
Naturally, that becomes a risk they’ll have to assume when conducting their search.
David Ross remains a top option for the job. While noting his desire to manage again, he specifically expressed interest in becoming the Braves manager. The former Braves catcher managed the Cubs from 2020 to 2024, leading them to a postseason appearance in his first season and another winning season in his last.
Another name mentioned in speculative lists includes Cubs bench coach Ryan Flaherty. Atlanta Braves on SI has mentioned Bob Melvin as an option because he was let go by the Giants recently. Some would like to see Ron Washington, the former Braves third base coach, come back now that he’s no longer with the Angels. However, health remains a concern.
One last notable option is John Gibbons, who departed from his bench coach position with the Mets last week. He was the Blue Jays manager under Alex Anthopoulos.