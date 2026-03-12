Braves Nacho Alvarez Shows How Far He's Come with Strong WBC Showing

It's a performance that almost wasn't in the card. Nacho Alvarez was meant to stick around Atlanta Braves spring training for the month. Suddenly, he got the call just before players were supposed to report.

The Fontana, Cali, native of Mexican descent was called upon to fill a spot for Ramón Urías, who is looking to use his time in Spring Training to get more familiar with his new team, the Cardinals.

Alvarez, who recently graduated from his prospect status, was given a tall task. Suffice to say, he delivered, and made the most of his chance. He saw action in all four games for Team Mexico, starting each of them at third base.

He batted .273 with a .924 OPS, with a solo home run. That blast came in Mexico's first bout of the tournament, when they faced Great Britain. With one out in the top of the second inning, Alvarez belted a 3-2 pitch 394 feet to left field to give his team a 1-0 lead. Mexico went on to win 8-2.

Nacho Alvarez Jr. muscles out a homer for Team Mexico 💪 pic.twitter.com/nao7FPFKXT — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 6, 2026

His OPS was the third-best on the team when factoring in those who had at least 10 at-bats in the tournament. Coming off a strong showing in the Arizona Fall League, it provides further evidence that he's starting to come into his own in the professional ranks.

He had the chance to pound his chest, throw on the luchador mask and have one of the biggest moments of his career so far. Mexico has been eliminated from the World Baseball Classic. He now heads back to the Braves organization.

Despite these efforts, it's back to the developmental ranks for now. Alvarez has already been optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett to start the year. In the end, he still has the options, and the Braves are using that flexibility. He's going to see action sometime in 2026 if he stays healthy.

While he started last season injured, he proved to be an option who could step up as other injuries piled up. When Austin Riley went down with an abdominal injury, Alvarez became the starting third baseman.

Once his 2025 was in the books, he had 58 games under his belt. He batted .234 with a .626, two home runs and 15 RBIs. Both home runs came in the same game. For someone thrust into the situation at hand, he did all right for himself. It showed compared to the season before that he had taken a step forward.

Braves manager Walt Weiss said ahead of the World Baseball Classic that the level of intensity that comes with the tournament was good for hitters. It gives them a chance to lock in early. Alvarez certainly hits the bill of someone who did.

He now gets prepared to head to Gwinnett. Time will tell if this performance translates to the regular season. If it does, it only helps show that the Braves are able to make the most of what is considered to be a thinner farm system. So far, it's been a number of starting pitchers and an award-winning catcher. Perhaps, an infielder could be next.

