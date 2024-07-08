Braves Add Familiar Face, Add Pitcher
A familiar face is making his return to the Atlanta Braves Monday night. The Braves selected the contract of Eddie Rosario and are calling him up ahead of their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks, per Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Justin Toscano.
Rosario signed with the Braves to a minor league deal back on Friday and had himself a big weekend for Triple-A Gwinnett. In three games, Rosario batted .273 with a 1.060 OPS, a home run and a triple.
Rosario played 67 games with the Washington Nationals this season before returning to the Braves organization. He batted .183 with a .555 OPS, seven home runs and 26 RBIs.
Rosario was a key deadline acquisition for the Braves ahead of their World Series run in 2021, taking home the NLCS MVP. Perhaps he can be a sparkplug for the offense once again, giving the team a desperately needed outfield bat.
The Braves have also called up Bryce Elder to start Monday night’s game. Chris Sale will be given an extra day of rest and start on Tuesday night.
Elder has made one appearance for the Braves since May 19, when he pitched the second game of a doubleheader against the Cardinals on June 26.
Elder has been inconsistent in six starts for the Braves this season posting a 5.76 ERA as a result. In nine Triple-A starts, he has a 4.35 ERA.
In corresponding moves, the Braves optioned lefty Dylan Lee and outfielder Luke Williams. Lee has a 2.00 ERA in 28 appearances this season, but he has the options available to shuffle the roster.
Williams hasn’t produced much in the handful of at-bats he’s had in the majors this season, going 1-for-10 with a walk and two runs scored.
The Braves head out west to start a seven-game road trip and a four-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is scheduled for Monday, 9:40 p.m. on the east coast.