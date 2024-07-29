Atlanta Braves Finally Returning to Comcast
Xfinity/Comcast and Diamond Sports Group, the owner of Bally Sports have reached an agreement that will get Atlanta Braves games back on cable.
According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Chris Vivlamore, the first game back on Comcast will be when the Braves host the Marlins on Aug. 1.
Those who have the cable provider had been without Bally Sports South since May 1, when the previous contract between Comcast and Diamond Sports Group expired.
“We appreciate Diamond Sports working with us to reach a solution that returns the Bally Sports RSNs to our Ultimate TV customers in a way that reflects the changing video marketplace for local sports,” President of Content Acquisition for Comcast Greg Rigdon, said in a statement. “We look forward to making these networks available on Aug. 1, so customers can enjoy watching their favorite teams again.”
Comcast is the third-largest distributor of Bally Sports Channels.
Braves fans were not alone in being unable to get their team’s games. Comcast is a major cable provider in markets that air games for the Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals, Tampa Bay Rays and Miami Marlins.
So many fans across the country are regaining access to their games. There’s a good chance a lot of them have yet to cut the cord to maintain access to sports on TV, so the holdout has likely left a lot people frustrated.
The broadcast of sporting events on regional sports networks (RSNs) has been a debacle ever since Diamond Sports Group filed for bankruptcy in March 2023.
Their attempt to restructure has led to contract disputes such as the one with Comcast.
It shouldn’t be a surprise either that it’s led to a dip ratings. According to Forbes, viewership is down 6% compared to the same time last season. When fans can’t even watch the games, that will happen.
Teams such as the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks have already moved on from their Bally RSNs and setting up their own broadcast productions.
While the future of the RSN is up in the air, Braves fans can relax for now and resume watching their team from the comfort of home.