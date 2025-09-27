Atlanta Braves Game Against Pirates Enters Rain Delay
The Atlanta Braves' Friday night matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates is in a rain delay. The grounds crew came out to pull out the tarp at 9:22 p.m. EDT.
At the time of the game’s pause, the Pirates had a 5-2 lead with two outs in the top of the seventh inning.
This is a developing story, and updates will be made as they come.
Matt Olson opened scoring with a solo shot in the bottom of the first inning for his 29th home run of the year. The Pirates responded with a four-spot in the top of the second inning. Tomm Pham gave the Pirates the lead with a two-run home run, followed by RBI singles from Hunter Davis and Nick Gonzales.
Michael Harris hit his 20th home run of the season to make it a 4-2 game, but Spencer Horwitz answered with a solo home run of his own to make it a three-run game again.
Joey Wentz only survived four innings in what will be his final start of the season. He allowed the four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three.
After Hunter Stratton pitched a scoreless inning against his former team, Joel Payamps allowed a run in 1 1/2 innings pitched and was on the mound when the game was paused for weather.
According to the Weather Channel, rain in Marietta, Ga., is expected to continue until 11:15 p.m.