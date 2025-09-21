Braves Ian Anderson Shows Poise in Return to Triple-A
Ian Anderson returned to Triple-A Gwinnett after completing his rehab start down in Columbus on Saturday afternoon.
It marked an important moment in his recovery since it was initially uncertain that there would be enough time for him to make it back to Triple-A before the season’s end.
With the Triple-A season ending, that’s likely it for him heading into the offseason, but he arguably made it count.
The Atlanta Braves starter completed six innings, allowing four earned runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out a single batter. Strike throwing wasn’t an issue, throwing 51 of 74 pitches for strikes.
A notable takeaway is that, although he allowed four earned runs, he showed improvement as the game progressed. He faced the minimum over his final three frames of work, allowing a single baserunner that was erased by a double play.
The lone single deflected off of him, but he was able to stay in the game.
While four earned runs isn’t ideal, an important thing to take away here is that he progressed as the game went on. He didn’t start strong and ran out of gas. He made the adjustments and pushed through to finish strong.
Finishing with clean innings likely also extended his outing, and he needs the innings as much as anybody.
“I just need to get back to pitching, and it doesn't necessarily matter what level I'm at,” he said in a recent interview with Atlanta Braves on SI. “I know I got to go and kind of take care of my business and do what I know I can do and what I need to do. That goes a long way just for my confidence, cause I haven't had all too many pitches over the last two years.”
Anderson returns to Triple-A in time to finish the season with a healthy status. He missed over two months due to ulnar neuritis, a condition that causes inflammation in the elbow. It caused him to miss more time after already having undergone Tommy John surgery.
All he can do now is push ahead. In three starts with Columbus, he had a 3.09 ERA over 11 1/2 innings pitched. Each start, including his recent Triple-A outing, has seen him pitch deeper into games.
It helps get him to a solid baseline ahead of Spring Training next season. He made it back to the Major Leagues for the first time in over two years during a short stint with the Angels. Now, he makes the push for his full-circle moment.