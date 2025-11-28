Braves Ink Right-Handed Pitcher to Minor League Deal

The Atlanta Braves continue to beef up their depth in the system. According to their transaction page, they signed right-hander Jacob Wallace to a minor league contract on Tuesday. He has been assigned to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Wallace, 27, has yet to pitch in the Majors. He's been in the minor leagues for the past six seasons (excluding 2020 when there wasn't a season). In 228 games, he has a 4.22 ERA and a 1.35 WHIP. Due to injury, he only saw action in 26 games in 2025.

He's seen action for big league teams in Spring Training. He's reported for Grapefruit or Cactus League play in each of the last four seasons. Despite having some solid outings, he's still on the outside looking. Maybe he gets a chance to break camp with the Braves in 2026.

Wallace brings a high strikeout rate to the table. Perhaps there is something they could tap in the right scenario.

Minor league deals are going to keep coming. They won't make a difference in whether or not a splash move is made. The team wants depth, especially when it comes to options in relief. Last season, the Braves used 46 pitchers. The odds of them turning to that many arms again are very low. That being said, having more options to check out is only for the better.

Some will get cut at the end of Spring Training. Others will hang out in the minor leagues all season. That's just how it is.

The Braves have still been busier with moves compared to last season. So far, they've re-signed Raisel Iglesias to a one-year deal to keep him around as the closer. Joel Payamaps was brought back on a one-year, Major League contract as well. They've also acquired Mauricio Dubon from the Astros in exchange for Nick Allen.

Starting pitching and another bat, specifically at shortstop, remain a priority at this time. Bullpen was lower down on the list, but they took the chance to make the move happen while they could.

