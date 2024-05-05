Adam Duvall Checks Into Lineup as Braves Attempt to Prevent Dodgers Sweep
The Atlanta Braves are not having fun on this road trip.
After entering this West Coast swing with the best record and offense in baseball, Atlanta’s gone one and four on the trip against the dual buzzsaws of the Seattle Mariners starters and the Los Angeles Dodgers clutch performances. Atlanta’s been walked off twice in this stretch and got whacked 11-2 last night thanks to Max Muncy’s three homers.
The Braves have an opportunity to avoid a sweep in the late afternoon window today, with ace Max Fried (2-0, 4.02 ERA) taking the Dodger Stadium mound opposite LA free agent acquisition James Paxton (3-0, 3.51 ERA).
Lineups for the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, May 5th
Here's how Atlanta will line up for the contest:
RF Ronald Acuña Jr
2B Ozzie Albies
3B Austin Riley
1B Matt Olson
DH Marcell Ozuna
SS Orlando Arcia
CF Michael Harris II
LF Adam Duvall
C Chadwick Tromp
Fried’s rebounded from two tough starts to open his season into more of what we expected from him in his free agency platform year. Across his last four outings, he’s 2-0 with a 1.37 ERA, striking out nineteen. He’s got a history with LA, but his last start against them was his best - seven scoreless innings with three hits, two walks, and ten strikeouts on September 1st of 2023.
Several of the Dodgers stars don’t have great track records against Fried: Mookie Betts is 1-12 and Freddie Freeman is 2-9, but last night’s hero Max Muncy is 3-9 with a homer and three RBIs.
Here's the Dodgers lineup:
SS Mookie Betts
DH Shohei Ohtani
1B Freddie Freeman
RF Teoscar Hernández
3B Kike Hernández
CF Andy Pages
2B Miguel Rojas
LF Chris Taylor
C Austin Barnes
Paxton was signed this offseason to give LA some rotation support while they wait for some of their injured starters to return, and he’s done exactly as requested: 3-0 record and a 3.51 ERA in his first five outings. He’s never faced Atlanta as a starter and there’s a very small sample size here for Braves hitters: Matt Olson is 0-1 off of Paxton, while Travis d’Arnaud (who is out of the lineup today) is 3-7 with two homers and two RBIs.
How to Watch the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, May 5th
Today’s series finale is slated for a 4:10 PM ET first pitch. Atlanta’s broadcast is on Bally Sports Southeast, while the Dodgers are on SportsNet LA. For those out of market, both are available on MLB.tv, where it’s the free game of the day.
If you’d rather just listen, the Dodgers radio broadcast is available on DodgersRadio AM570 & KTNQ 1020, while the Atlanta Braves Radio Network has the standard broadcast on 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan and affiliates across Braves Country.