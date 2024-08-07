Atlanta Braves Make Pitching Change after Subpar Outing
The Atlanta Braves announced they have optioned right-handed start Bryce Elder back to Triple-A. In a corresponding move, they have recalled lefty Dylan Dodd.
After Elder's recent outing, they really didn’t have a choice. On Tuesday night, he was shelled by the Brewers bats in front of the home crowd giving up seven earned runs on eight hits - two of them home runs - and two walks in just 3 2/3 innings pitched.
The first scoreless inning for Braves pitching came after Elder left the game.
Elder was starting as a way to give everyone else in the rotation rest, but the move could be a sign the Braves are waiving the white flag on seeing if the 2022 All-Star can return to form and seeing what else works. They have tried to see if Elder could come and step in for the missing starters but it hasn’t worked out.
In 10 starts, Elder has a 6.52 ERA, a 1.63 WHIP, a 64 EAR+ and a -0.8 WAR. With the way the season is heading, they can’t afford another tough outing by starting pitching.
With the call-up of Dylan Dodd, the Braves are really throwing stuff at the wall to see what sticks. He hasn’t appeared in a game for the Braves since last season. In seven starts in 2023, Dodd had a 7.60 ERA and a 1.89 WHIP. He gave up nine home runs in 34 1/3 innings pitched as well.
He hasn’t looked much better in Triple-A this season. Dodd has a 4.85 ERA and a 1.43 WHIP in 19 appearances, 17 of them being starts. He still struggles with the home run ball, giving 13 in 91 innings pitched.
The Braves could look to top prospects, but they’re either still rehabbing or aren’t pitching effectively at this time either. Better to call Dodd up rather than run the clock on service time while also letting the top arms further their craft in the minors.
Dodd won’t be seen on Wednesday or Thursday. Chris Sale and Charlie Morton are scheduled to start on those days in that order respectively.
The Braves continue their series with the Brewers on Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 7:20 p.m.