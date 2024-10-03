Atlanta Braves Manager Brian Snitker Intends to Stick Around for 2025
The Atlanta Braves season hadn’t been over for an hour when manager Brian Snitker stated his intentions for 2025. He plans to be back as the manager of the club. He’s even eager to get back out there, wishing Spring Training could be the next day.
While the season ended disappointingly, the 68-year-old skipper still led a battered Braves team to an 89-73 record and reached the postseason.
No Ronald Acuña Jr. or Spencer Strider for nearly the entire season. They lost Austin Riley down the stretch and were without other key players for chunks of the season at a time.
It made for a headache of a year, but credit to Sniker and his squad for carrying on. Snitker has managed 1,317 regular-season games across nine seasons. He’s compiled a record of 735-582 with seven postseason appearances, six division titles and a World Series championship.
It’s a career almost everyone would take and run with. Yet, he’s not content - not after how 2024 ended.
He also has every reason to make it clear he wants to come back.
Because of the ups and downs of the season, there had been speculation about whether he would be fired or him potentially retiring. Top MLB insiders were speculating on if he would stay or play out the rest of his contract.
Ken Rosenthal even suggested that he might just take a cushy front office advisory role instead of continuing to manage. But that won’t be happening, at least this offseason.
Next season is the final year of Snitker’s current contract. That doesn’t mean he won’t stick around longer than that. But he’s only locked in until at least then.
The Braves 2025 regular season starts on March 27. Coincidently, it’ll begin right where they left off in San Diego. Funny how that works out.