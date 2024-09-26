MLB Insider Casts Doubt On Brian Snitker's Managerial Future
As the 2024 MLB regular season comes to a close, the debate begins again about the future of Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker. He’s racked up some impressive accolades since he took over in 2016. He’s won a World Series, was Manager of the Year and won six consecutive division titles.
However, it takes one frustrating season for a call for change to start.
There’s a camp in Braves’ country that wants him fired. But the team isn’t going to do that. Not when they’ve overcome as much as they have with all the injuries. But what if he decides to go out on his own terms this offseaosn?
MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal raised the possibility in his latest story in The Athletic.
Rosenthal pointed out that Snitker might not want to go out on a low note - i.e. should the Braves miss the playoffs. He also might not want to miss a guaranteed year of a managerial payday. This payment is speculated in the article to be between $1.5 million and $2 million.
It could potentially be higher. According to Front Office Sports, Snitker is making $4 million in 2024.
The point is he would be leaving what is considered a lot of money in the real world on the table if he retired. However, the 68-year-old manager might decide the money isn’t worth it.
“But the job is so taxing, health is a concern for every manager,” Rosenthal wrote. “And Snitker talks occasionally about the difficulty of enduring the strain at his age.”
Rosenthal isn’t the first insider this season to talk about Snitker potentially retiring. Jon Heyman predicted back in August that Brian Snitker would retire. However, Heyman predicted Snitker would retire at the end of his contract.
Would the insiders suggest that Snitker might step away if the Braves were having a better year? Of course, not. No one suggests these ideas when times are good - only when they take a turn.
For what it’s worth, Rosenthal thinks that the Braves should keep Snitker in the organization after he retires. He could get a “high-paid adviser” role - the “golden parachute” that he deserves, as Rosenthal put it.
The Braves could also give him the same role after next season. He has the opportunity to have his cake and eat it too. If you’re Snitker, you keep your job for next season unless told otherwise. If that golden parachute is available this winter, it’s going to be around next winter too.