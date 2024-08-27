Atlanta Braves Manager Brian Snitker Reaches Remarkable Milestone
The Atlanta Braves series opener in Minnesota on Monday night was an ordinary-regular-season game on the surface. But for manager Brian Snitker, it was a milestone night. It was his 4,000th professional game he has managed in his decades-long career.
Members of the Atlanta Braves staff didn’t hold back on talking about the impressiveness of the milestone and his dedication to the sport.
“I mean, it’s incredible,” Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud said. “Over 40 years of donating his time to this game."
Braves first baseman Matt Olson spoke of the honor of getting to be there for the milestone.
“Big accomplishment,” Olson said following the game. “Not a lot of people are in the game that long. So really cool for him, and we’re all just happy to be a part of it.”
Olson added how important it has been to have Snitker at the helm this season en route to 4,000 games.
“It always starts at the top. Snit always sets the tone,” Olson said. “We've had our good bit of ups and downs, injuries and things. He shows up as the same guy every day so it makes it easy for us to show up and do the same.”
Snitker has been with the Braves organization since 1977 but made his managerial debut in 1982 with the Anderson Braves (now the Rome Emperors). His managerial career would be on and off as he would spend a few years at a time in Atlanta, first as a bullpen coach and later the third base coach.
Snitker slowly moved his way up the ladder like a player would have. He’s been a manager at every level at this point. Here’s the breakdown:
- Rookie Level: 66 games, 37-29 (.561) record
- Class A (now Single-A): 1,116 games, 548-568 (.491) record
- Class A Advanced (now High-A): 417 games, 238-179 (.571) record
- Double-A: 543 games, 260-283 (.479) record
- Triple-A: 572 games, 264-308 (.462) record
- MLB: 1,286 games, 717-569 (.558) record (and counting)
Despite the long career, he’s (no pun intended) managed to make his MLB tenure his longest-running. It’s where he’s won the most games, won National League Manager of the Year honors and led the Braves to a World Series championship in 2021.
Not a bad go around.
Snitker without a doubt has etched his name into the fabric of Atlanta Braves baseball and is going down as one of the more consequential coaches and managers in franchise history.