Former Braves Manager Candidate Confirms Zero Contact From Any Teams
It doesn't appear that Mark DeRosa is within striking distance of managing the Atlanta Braves. It's not just them. His prospects look bleak across the board. He told 680 The Fan that he has not received any calls from teams.
This confirms the notion from other reports, to the greatest extreme, that he is out of the running. He was never in the running, frankly, to begin with. He and David Ross were solely at the Auburn game as part of a hangout with Brian Snitker, Tim Hudson and Chipper Jones. Ross went because it's his former school. DeRosa was part of the ride.
He was also linked to the San Francisco Giants before they hired Tony Vitello. That was purely speculation, too. DeRosa said he wasn't letting the lack of offers bother him.
"I don't have any feeling either way," he said while on 680 The Fan. "I really don't.
That being said, he didn't shy away from his desire to have the position one day. If the chance to interview came, he'd make himself available.
"They know where I'm at. They know I'm capable of doing it," he said. "They all got my phone number. If they felt strong about making me a candidate and wanted to talk to me, I'd certainly be interested."
Since his career ended, he's mainly been an analyst for MLB Network. His managerial experience comes from leading Team USA in the World Baseball Classic in 2023. He will hold the position again this spring during the next tournament. Team USA reached the championship game under DeRosa.
Maybe he eventually gets some form of coaching job. It would make for an approproate stepping stone en route to getting this desired job. He has the experience to warrant at least that. Along with his experience as a manager, he played in the Majors for 16 years as a ultility player. His first seven seasons were with the Braves.
So, far the Braves manager search could reportedly be down to three candidates: Dodgers bench coach Danny Lehmann, Tigers bench coach George Lombard and Cubs bench coach Ryan Flaherty. The latter two have MLB player experience, including time in Atlanta.
Other managers could come still, in theory, come about, but these appear to be who we'll be looking out for, for now. We should know who the manager is in the coming weeks.