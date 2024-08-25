Braves Star Outfielder Michael Harris Injured, Removed from Game vs. Nationals
The Atlanta Braves have again been struck by the infamous injury bug of 2024, with a new affliction affecting their star centerfielder Michael Harris II.
The 23-year-old was hit by a fastball from Washington Nationals rookie pitcher DJ Herz in the first inning of Sunday’s game. As a precaution, he was removed from the contest in the fifth inning and replaced by Jarred Kelenic.
After being placed on the 60-day injured list due to a hamstring injury suffered in mid-June, Harris II has only been back with the club for 11 days before missing more action. This time, it is not the same injury but for left-hand soreness.
For the Braves, this is the second week in a row that a player has had to exit a game due to being hit by a pitch. Last week, third baseman Austin Riley suffered a hand fracture against the Los Angeles Angels, and he is sidelined for at least the rest of the regular season.
In an optimistic world, Braves Country hopes that Harris II will not suffer the same fate as his fellow third baseman. For a team that has been decimated by injuries in 2024, losing two critical players after being hit by a pitch would be the unnecessary cherry on top of the season.
Since being reactivated from the injured list Aug. 14, the 2022 NL Rookie of the Year has sported a .233/.283/.395 offensive line with two home runs and eight RBIs. Half of those eight runs were via grand slam in his first appearance against the San Fransisco Giants.
With the Braves winning their last three series, this is not the news the team wants or needs, as there is roughly only a month left in the regular season.
Atlanta took a 5-1 loss to Washington on Sunday at Truist Park. Stay tuned to Braves on SI for further updates on Michael Harris II.