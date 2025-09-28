Braves Set MLB Record with Charlie Morton Appearance
Charlie Morton took the mound for the Atlanta Braves on Sunday afternoon, marking a last dance and a new MLB record. Morton represents the 71st player to play for the team this season.
No team in MLB history has used this many players in a season. The previous record of 70 was set by the Miami Marlins last season and matched by the Baltimore Orioles this season.
The Braves used 27 different position players this season, and Morton is the 46th pitcher. Luke Williams and Vidal Brujan are the two players to do both. Both the total number of pitchers and the 19 different starting pitchers used are franchise records.
Keep in mind that all openers count towards starting pitcher totals. So Aaron Bummer and Austin Cox each count as two of the 19 pitchers.
Only 13 players started a game for the Braves during the 2024 season, and they used 30 pitchers. It’s a reflection of the struggles the bullpen faced and the injuries the starting rotation had.
By comparison, the Braves had five pitchers throw at least 123 innings pitched. This year, they had two. The Braves tried prospects, names via the waiver wire and trades, and everything in between.
While Morton’s appearance allowed for a nice full-circle moment, the Braves will hope they can get healthy so they can limit the moves next season. Using this many players is not a tell-tale sign that a season is going well.
Perhaps it’s fitting that they set this record when they also became the first team to allow two hitters to hit four home runs in a game against them in one season.
At the very least, Morton’s send-off helped them make history, even if it wasn’t in the preferred way to do so.