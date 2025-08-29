Braves Down Year Adds Another Unwanted Feat
The Atlanta Braves made history Thursday night in one of the most unwanted fashions. They, once again this season, allowed a player to hit four home runs in a game against them.
Earlier this season, it was then-Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez. This time, it’s Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber.
To add on to this gut punch, the Phillies offense exploded en route to a 19-4 final score. They scored at least one run in six of the eight innings they batted in - keep in mind, there was no bottom of the ninth.
The Braves started off with a 3-0 lead, believe it or not. It just all went down hill from there in a hurry.
Schwarber became the 21st player to hit four home runs in a game and fell an RBI short of being the 17th player in history to drive in 10 runs in a game. Suárez drove in five.
At least the Braves can say that they didn’t let either player who hit four home runs in a game drive in 10 runs - if that would even make them feel better.
If it sounds absurd that this has happened twice in a year, that is because it is. Seeing a four-homer game twice in a season is already rare. This marks the third year ever that this has happened.
Beyond that, the Braves ensure two feats. The first is that they became the first team to be on the opposing end of a four-home run game twice in one season. They also contributed to the first time that three four-home run games have occurred in one season.
If you want to take it a step further, they have both won and lost a game that featured a player who hit four home runs in a game.
Feel free to file these facts under the category of stats that sound fake but are 100% true.
Perhaps this is all fitting. After all, this team has a knack for stumbling its way into four-home run games. They’ve had three players hit four home runs in a game, and they’ve now been on the opposing end four times.
Along with Suárez and Schwarber, Hall of Fame ballplayers Willie Mays and Gil Hodges round out the four opposing players. On the Braves' hitting side of this feat, Boston Beaneaters Bobby Lowe (the first player to ever achieve this feat), Milwaukee Braves Joe Adcock and Atlanta Braves Bob Horner are the three.
It just goes to show that it can always get worse. There are always new ways to make history and live another day in infamy.