Atlanta Braves New Double-A Affiliate Reveals Name
The Atlanta Braves Double-A affiliate has unveiled its new name for its relocation to Columbus, Ga. Out with the Mississippi Braves. In with the Columbus Clingstones.
The new name and logo are a natural fit. Georgia is the Peach State, and a clingstone is a type of peach. A peach is a clingstone when the pit, well, clings to the peach as opposed to a freestone when the pit separates easily. Clingstones are also specific to Columbus itself.
“Not only is the clingstone cute and tasty, it’s also very stubborn as it clings to the pit of the peach,” team general manager Pat Laven said. “Much like our ballclub’s going to cling to the community here in Columbus. They’ve had a lot of different iterations of Minor League Baseball here, but it’s never been set up to succeed like this, with the commitment by the city, [ownership group] Diamond Baseball Holdings and, of course, having the Atlanta Braves [as an affiliate].”
They’re certainly having their fun with the new name. And why not?
With this move, the Braves will have their top three levels of the minor leagues - Triple-A, Double-A and High-A - in-state. The Single-A Augusta GreenJackets are just across the Savannah River in South Carolina. You’re not in Georgia, but you might be able to see it front the ballpark if you have the right seat.
The M-Braves played at Trustman Park in Pearl, Miss. from 2005 to this season. They had moved to Mississippi after a 20-year run in Greenville, S.C. This time around, the “Braves” moniker will be dropped.
It’s part of a greater trend among members of the Braves farm system. Triple-A Gwinnett was the Braves for nine seasons before switching to the Stripers in 2018. The Rome Braves cleverly switched to the Rome Emperors for the 2024 season.
Their inaugural game will be on April 15 at their new home, Synovus Park when they take on the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. The Mississippi Braves play their final home game on Sunday. Their last game before relocation will be on Sept. 15 against the Biloxi Shuckers. So, at least they’ll have their finale in Mississippi.