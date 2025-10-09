Options for Braves Closer if Raisel Iglesias Walks
With the official start of the offseason approaching, so will some reality checks. Closer Raisel Iglesias will be a free agent this winter. The Atlanta Braves would be wise to re-sign him after his midseason resurgence, but there are no guarantees.
Value and the number of years will play a factor in if the 35-year-old right-hander will be back. If the right deal can't be made, they'll have to explore other options. It would make sense for the Braves to add external help to the bullpen, but they have solid in-house options for the closer role.
Joe Jiménez
He was the setup man before he missed a season with a knee injury. He's expected to be back and healthy in 2026. It might be a chance to try Jiménez out in the closer role.
Jiménez pitched to a 2.62 ERA in his most recent season in the majors back in 2024. He picked up three saves, but typically had the eighth inning under lock across 68 1/3 innings pitched. In case anyone was curious, he had 27 holds, which means he kept the opponent at bay in a save situation for the next reliever.
He would provide a veteran option with a successful track record to take over if they lost Iglesias.
Pierce Johnson
If it wasn't for his final outing of the season, he would have finished with an ERA under 3.00. For the most part, Johnson had a solid 2025. From April 19 to Sept. 24, he had a 2.06 ERA in 57 games.
The ninth inning wasn't always good to him though. He blew three saves last season, including to walk-off losses. He can maybe become a strong closer option but not the first choice.
Dylan Lee
Some underlying stats could make Lee an option to take over if needed. In save situations, he posted a 2.78 ERA and a 0.83 WHIP over 26 1/3 innings. He also picked up two saves. Lee was primarily in the seventh-inning role last season. However, combine these stats with his 0.00 ERA in the ninth inning, and if the time comes, he's up for consideration.
Tyler Kinley
He's not going to be the first pitcher you think of. But if there is someone who could potentially be as nails as Iglesias, it might be Kinley. The pitcher unlocked after acquiring him became a force out of the bullpen.
Kinley finished his half season in Atlanta with a 0.72 ERA and a 0.68 WHIP across 25 innings pitched. It's a large enough of a sample size to get an idea of if a certain level of success is sustainable. He likely wouldn't finish with this stats over 65 appearances, but he could certain go on his share of runs during over the course of a season.
At the cost of a $5 million option, he provides a low-cost option that's in-house and ready to slam the door on a game.