Atlanta Braves Outfielder Named a 2025 Breakout Candidate
Jarred Kelenic might be one of the biggest wild cards on the Atlanta Braves roster. In the summer, he was starting to pop off and looked like a major solution to their outfield needs. That run even had him leading off in the lineup for a bit.
However, by the final month of the season, he was a major liability. I even made the argument that he should just be benched for the remainder of the season.
The end result did not make it look like the best acquisition. But that hasn’t stopped MLB.com’s Mark Bowman from tabbing Kelenic as the most likely breakout candidate this season.
“Though he debuted in ’21, the talented athlete is still young,” Bowman said. “If he finally finds some consistency this year, Kelenic might show why the Braves were willing to spend approximately $17 million to secure five years of potential control last year.”
Last season, Kelenic finished the season slashing .231.286/.393 with 15 home runs and 45 RBIs. There was a two-month stretch where he really started to shine. In 42 game stretch from May 7 to June 29, he slashed .295/.335/.541 with nine home runs and 22 RBIs. In the remaining 63 games that he played, he slashed an abysmal .171/.237/.311 with six home runs and 19 RBIs.
So, we have seen what he is capable of, but he hasn’t proven he can keep it up. Like Bowman said, it’s about if he can find the consistency, but that’s a major if.
Is Kelenic’s breakout prediction going to be endorsed here? No. However, we’ll play some devil's advocate just to point out where Bowman is coming from.
Kelenic was a top prospect for years. As recently as 2021 he was MLB’s No. 4 prospect. The expectations have been on him for a reason. He was ranked higher among Seattle Mariners prospects than all-star Julio Rodriguez. When you look at his numbers in the minors, it all makes sense.
In 126 Triple-A games, Kelenic has a slash line of .302/.374/.567 with 28 home runs and 98 RBIs. That’s a solid sample size. All signs have pointed to all-star potential.
But so far, he’s been what you would pejoratively call a Quad-A player. He’s too good for Triple-A but can’t handle the Majors. He’s young enough where that can change. He’s 25 and a lot of MLB players don’t even make their debut until he’s that age.
The Braves also have a new offensive coaching staff. Tim Hyers might be able to figure out something that the others haven’t yet.
He’ll likely get his shot. The Braves are going to need some options in the corner outfield barring a major addition before the start of the season. Even if they do, he’ll likely get a shot just because Ronald Acuña Jr. is out.
It’s up to him to seize the moment and have that breakout year, but the moment will be there.