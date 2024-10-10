Atlanta Braves Part Ways with Hitting and Catching Coaches
The Atlanta Braves announced changes to their coaching staff. The team is parting ways with Hitting coach Kevin Seitzer, assistant hitting coach Bobby Magallanes and catching coach Sal Fasano.
The Braves will bring on a new hitting coach and a new assistant hitting coach. However, they won’t be bringing on a new catching coach.
Each coach was under contract for another year. The move was reportedly made early enough in the offseason to give them time to find opportunities elsewhere.
This moves with some surprise. In the press conferences following the Braves' elimination from the postseason, the plan was to retain the current staff.
Less than a week later, the plans have completely changed. The reality is this was a move that had to be made. The Braves offense went from being the top offense in MLB to a major liability in a single season.
In 2023, they led MLB batting average (.276), on-base percentage (.344), slugging percentage (.501), OPS (.845), home runs (307) and total runs (914). They were the only team to hit 300 home runs or more and score 900 runs or more.
Fast-forward to 2024 and they scored 240 fewer runs and hit 94 fewer home runs. They drew fewer walks, but the overall drop in production came from a dip in the ability to hit the ball. The team batting average fell to .243.
Yes, injuries took out key bats. However, healthy players, some of whom were all-stars just last season, saw their production drop off when the team needed them to step up.
The Braves want to improve next season and they’re starting with changes from within. They found themselves a stellar pitching staff, which would have gone a long way when they had the bats. The goal now is to rediscover that run support.