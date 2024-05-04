Braves Lose Key Reliever to Injured List with Elbow Inflammation
The Atlanta Braves are making a roster move for their bullpen.
The team announced today that reliever Pierce Johnson was being placed on the fifteen-day injured list with elbow inflammation, backdated to May 1st.
Coming up in Johnson’s roster spot in long man Jackson Stephens, who was set to make the team out of spring training until Atlanta brought back veteran Jesse Chavez on the eve of Opening Day. Stephens, who was DFA’d to give Chavez a roster spot, is being put back on the 40-man roster by the move of rehabbing left-handed pitcher Angel Perdomo (elbow surgery) to the 60-day injured list.
The move of Johnson to the injured list changes the late-game mix for Atlanta somewhat. Johnson’s appeared in thirteen games this season, sporting a 1-2 record, 3.0 ERA, and with one save on the year. The curveball specialist has most frequently pitched the sixth, seventh or eighth innings, picking up three holds and bridging to setup man A.J. Minter and closer Raisel Iglesias.
With Johnson’s absence, that removed one high-leverage reliever from the late game plan. Joe Jiménez (1.30 ERA, 8-8 on holds) stands to get the most pressure with the loss of Johnson, as he’s now the highest-performing reliever outside the final pairing of Minter and Iglesias.
Jesse Chavez stands to get more high-leverage work here. Primarily used as Atlanta’s long man this season - four of his eight appearances have gone for more than an inning - he can now give that role to Jackson Stephens and resume last season’s pre-injury usage for single innings in the 6th, 7th, and 8th as a bridge to the back end of the bullpen.
Prior to breaking his shin on a comebacker off of the bat of Detroit Tigers DH Miguel Cabrera on June 14th, Chavez had a 1.55 ERA with thirteen holds and a save across thirty appearances.