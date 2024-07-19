Atlanta Braves Pitcher Chris Sale has Fans' Attention
The Chris Sale redemption arc continues with the Atlanta Braves. A fan vote conducted by MLB on Fox dubbed him the mid-season National League Cy Young Award winner.
This is major reflection how Sale’s renaissance season. He hasn’t just returned to being a good pitcher, he’s dominated on the mound.
Proving Doubters Wrong
The Braves acquired Sale during the offseason just before the new year in exchange for infielder Vaughn Grissom. So, far that trade has looked lopsided in favor of Atanta.
In 23 games with the Red Sox, Grissom has batted .148 and has an OPS+ of 5. Not a typo. That is indeed in the single digits.
Meanwhile, in 18 starts, Sale leads the league in wins (13), ERA+ (154) and FIP 2.24. Depending on the day, as in if Reynaldo Lopez qualifies, Sale is either second in the National League in ERA or is the leader.
While these don’t lead the league, Sale also stands out with 140 strikeouts in 110 innings pitched and a 0.955 WHIP
This season earned Sale his first All-Star nod since 2018 and his eighth overall. A longtime name in the sport is back and fans gave him the recognition.
His Chances at the Actual Cy Young
So, crazy enough, Sale has never won the Cy Young. He came close a few times. In the seven-consecutive seasons Sale was an All-Star from 2012 to 2018, Sale received Cy Young votes each season. However he was only a finalist (top three) twice. He finished third in 2014 and second in 2017. Both times, Corey Kluber beat him out for the award.
This could be his chance to take home the award for the top pitcher in his respective league.
One of his top competitors for the award is his own teammate, Lopez. Who is the only starter among qualifiers in either league, when he qualifies, with a sub-2.00 ERA. However, Lopez’s other stats (1.17 WHIP, .225 opp. average) could cost him first place votes.
His other tops competitors are Phillies starters Zach Wheeler and Ranger Suarez. Wheeler has an identical ERA to Sale along with an even better .192 opponent’s average and a 0.99 WHIP. He’s pitched more innings (116 2/3). Even after some rocky starts, Suarez has a 2.76 ERA, a 1.04 WHIP and a .219 opponent’s average in 114 innings pitched.
Three of these names mentioned are the most likely right now to be finalists for the award - assuming another arm coming roaring to the top in the second half.
Bottom line, the competition is stiff. But if Sale is finally going to win his first piece of hardware, this is the year to do it.