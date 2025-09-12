Braves Reynaldo López Feeling Good, Progressing Toward Live BP
Reynaldo López continues his efforts to get as close to in shape as possible ahead of the offseason. As the Atlanta Braves right-hander goes through his bullpen sessions, he said it’s been the first time he’s been entirely pain-free in years.
It marked a positive step for someone who has experienced multiple injuries since joining the Braves last season, and even before that.
López will throw sessions down in Florida and the goal, according to 92.9 The Game’s Grant McAuley, is to face live hitter in batting practice on Sept. 30.
“He’s another one that’s been through a lot all year,” Snitker said. “Hopefully, when he gets to that point where he throws that batting practice and he can hopefully feel like he can have a normal offseason and not in a rehab situation.”
The Braves right-hander has been out since his first start of the season after suffering right shoulder inflammation. Experiencing inflammation, including in his shoulder, wasn't a new occurrence, but this time, he had to undergo a procedure to inspect what was up.
No structural damage was found during arthroscopic surgery, but it forced him to be shut down for 12 weeks. From the get-go, once it was learned he would have surgery, the odds of pitching again this season were slim.
Fortunately for López, the surgery alleviated the pain he had been experiencing.
In his lone start, he pitched and allowed three earned runs. His efforts to repeat his All-Star success came to an abrupt end.
Last season saw him earn a consistent starting role since 2020. He finished with a 1.99 ERA in 26 games, 25 starts, last season. His lone relief appearance came at the end of the season when he was coming off the injured list, which coincidentally was also a shoulder injury.
López was the only rehabbing starting pitcher who had an update on Friday. Snitker didn’t know what the plan was for Spencer Schwellenbach when it came to his ramp-up, including if or when he would also go down to the complex in North Port.
Earlier this week, we learned that Grant Holmes had resumed throwing as he recovered from a partially torn UCL. Ideally, all three pitchers are ready for opening, though of these three, only Schwellenbach has a guaranteed spot in the rotation.
With the emergence of Hurston Waldrep, it's likely there is only going to be a single rotation spot that's truly for the taking, and there is more than one option. At the very least, the Braves can view it as a good problem to have.