Braves SP Reynaldo López Shut Down From Throwing For Next Several Weeks
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker said that López will refrain from throwing over the next 12 weeks as he recovers from having his shoulder "cleaned up" on Tuesday. There was no structural damage.
Once he returns for his evaluation, Snitker said they’ll be able to determine his range of motion and figure out a timeline from there. The Braves have not ruled out that he will pitch again this season.
Snitker felt this update was one of more ideal scenarios, and nothing sounded too out of the ordinary.
“That sounded more positive than if they went in there and found something crazy,” he said. “They probably do that to any baseball player.”
López went down after his first start of the season with right shoulder inflammation. He had a similar injury that sidelined him for some time in September. His procedure was arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder.
He started on the 15-day Injured list and was moved to the 60-day list to make room on the 40-man roster April 3.
In his lone start of the season, he allowed three earned runs on nine hits and two walks across five innings pitched.
The Braves called up Bryce Elder to fill his spot in the rotation. He’s made one start so far, allowing three earned runs off three hits, two of them being home runs.
Chris Sale, Grant Holmes and Spencer Schwellenbach will be the starters for the Phillies series this week. Starters for the aways series against the Tampa Bay Rays are still to be determined.
Spencer Strider will make another rehab start on Thursday as he builds up his pitch count a little further. It’s his third stint with Triple-A Gwinnet. He is expected to return to the rotation later this month. Either Holmes or Elder will likely be the one to be moved to make room for him in the rotation.