Braves in Late Window for First Time in 2024 As They Head to Seattle to Take on Mariners
The Atlanta Braves have been on a roll.
They won in extra innings over the Cleveland Guardians last night to wrap up a dominant homestand, going 7-2 with seven quality starts from their rotation in the nine games.
Atlanta’s starting a West Coast road trip tonight with Max Fried taking the mound in T-Mobile Park against the Seattle Mariners and starter Bryce Miller.
Lineups for the Atlanta Braves and Seattle Mariners on Monday, April 29th
Here's how Atlanta will line up for the contest:
RF Ronald Acuña Jr
2B Ozzie Albies
3B Austin Riley
1B Matt Olson
DH Marcell Ozuna
SS Orlando Arcia
CF Michael Harris II
C Travis d’Arnaud
LF Jarred Kelenic
Fried’s coming off of one of the best starts of his career against the Miami Marlins - a complete game shutout in just 92 pitches with only three hits and no walks allowed. Fried’s faced the Mariners just once in his career, a start in September of 2022, and took the hard-luck loss after six innings of two-run baseball, both coming on solo shots. One of those two Mariners to take him deep that day, Sam Haggerty, is still on the Seattle roster and represents the only homers or RBIs off of Fried by a member of the team.
Here's the Mariners lineup:
CF Julio Rodríguez
RF Mitch Haniger
2B Jorge Polanco
DH Mitch Garver
C Cal Raleigh
1B Ty France
SS Dylan Moore
3B Luis Urias
LF Sam Haggerty
Bryce Miller’s having a superb season for the Mariners - he’s only 3-2, but it’s not his fault, as he’s put up a 2.22 ERA in those five starts. He’s faced Atlanta exactly once in his young career and it went okay, allowing three runs on four hits in 6.1 innings of a loss last May in Truist Park. No current Braves player has more than three at-bats or one hit off of Miller, and only Matt Olson has recorded an RBI.
How to Watch the Atlanta Braves and Seattle Mariners on Monday, April 29th
Today's series opener is scheduled for a 9:40 PM ET first pitch. Atlanta’s broadcast is on Bally Sports South, while the Mariners broadcast is on ROOT NW. For those out of market, both are available on MLB.tv.
If you’d rather just listen, the Mariners radio broadcast is available on KIRO 710 AM, while the Atlanta Braves Radio Network has the standard broadcast on 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan and affiliates across Braves Country.