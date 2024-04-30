Braves Prepare For Another Pitcher's Duel in Seattle on Tuesday Night
The Atlanta Braves got a great start from Max Fried last night.
Atlanta’s lefty ace went six hitless and scoreless innings, in line for the win as Atlanta entered the ninth inning with a 1-0 lead. But with closer Raisel Iglesias unavailable (and with good reason), reliever A.J. Minter gave up a walk-off homer to designated hitter Mitch Garver for a 2-1 Mariners victory.
Atlanta’s hoping for better results from what is bound to be yet another pitching duel tonight, as Braves ERA leader Reynaldo López (2-0, 0.72 ERA) takes on Mariners veteran Luis Castillo.
Lineups for the Atlanta Braves and Seattle Mariners on Tuesday, April 30th
Here's how Atlanta will line up for the contest:
RF Ronald Acuña Jr
2B Ozzie Albies
3B Austin Riley
1B Matt Olson
DH Marcell Ozuna
SS Orlando Arcia
CF Michael Harris II
C Travis d’Arnaud
LF Jarred Kelenic
López has been Atlanta’s best starter this season (as well as baseball’s best value), going 2-0 with a minuscule 0.72 ERA in his first four starts of the season. He’s going to need to be careful, though, as several members of this Mariners lineup have victimized him in the past: last night’s hero Mitch Garver is 5-8 with a homer, while Cal Raleigh (1-1, two-run homer) and Luke Raley (1-3, homer, 2 RBIs) have taken him deep as well.
Here's the Mariners lineup:
3B Josh Rojas
CF Julio Rodríguez
2B Jorge Polanco
DH Mitch Garver
C Cal Raleigh
RF Mitch Haniger
1B Ty France
LF Luke Raley
SS Dylan Moore
While Castillo’s not having the best start to his season - his 4.15 ERA is his highest mark since his age-25 season with the Cincinnati Reds in 2018 - he’s pitched rather well in late April. Over his last two starts, on the road against Colorado and Texas, he’s allowed only two runs combined on six hits, walking three and striking out fifteen in thirteen innings. Of note, though, is both those runs came on homers. The only Braves hitter to homer off of Castillo is DH Marcell Ozuna, who has two in his seventeen at-bats off of the righty.
How to Watch the Atlanta Braves and Seattle Mariners on Tuesday, April 30th
Today's middle game of the series is scheduled for a 9:40 PM ET first pitch. Atlanta’s broadcast is on Bally Sports South, while the Mariners broadcast is on ROOT NW. For those out of market, both are available on MLB.tv.
If you’d rather just listen, the Mariners radio broadcast is available on KIRO 710 AM, while the Atlanta Braves Radio Network has the standard broadcast on 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan and affiliates across Braves Country.