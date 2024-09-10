Atlanta Braves Shutout for 10th Time During Postseason Push
The Atlanta Braves fell to the Cincinnati Reds 1-0 to take another untimely loss. Make that 10 times they have been shut out this season, and the third time they have lost 1-0.
Zero runs, two hits and one smashed iPad. Baserunners were so tough to come by, they were only 0-for-1 with runners in scoring position.
That about sums up the frustrations at the plate this season.
With a New York Mets 3-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays, the Braves dropped out of a playoff spot. While the Braves are still just a game back, this four-team race for three playoff spots remains tight - the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres are two and two and half games ahead, once you’re in September, that gap feels much larger.
The bats getting it together quickly is going to be what keeps them in this hunt late in the season.
“There’s no room for error right now,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said after the game. “When you’re having trouble scoring runs and you’re pitching really good, there’s no room for error on that side.”
Charlie Morton had his best outing in quite some time. He pitched 6 2/3 innings of one-run ball, allowing six hits and one walk while striking out seven. The lone run came in the top of the second when Ty France plated T.J. Friedl on an RBI double.
It adds insult to injury when Morton gives you a much-needed good night on the mound and they can’t reward it with a win. However, Morton chose not to point fingers after the game and kept it positive. He did his part.
“It’s not really about blame or looking at the other guy,” Morton said. “It’s more about trying to do the best you can for your teammates and the guys you are spending every day with.”
As per usual, the team kept a positive outlook for the remainder of the season.
“We have a lot of opportunity in front of us and we just have to make it happen,” Matt Olson, who had both of the Braves hits on Monday night, said.
18 games remain. Not sure if that is necessarily a lot of opportunity, but what matters is if the Braves can capitalize on those opportunities.
They have a chance to do just that when they hit the road for a two-game series against the Washington Nationals. The Nationals are 15-games-under .500, but would love to keep the Braves out of a playoff spot.
First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday with Reynaldo López scheduled to take the mound for the Braves.