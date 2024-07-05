Atlanta Braves Sign 2021 Playoff Hero Amid Flurry of Roster Moves
The Atlanta Braves have become well versed with taking on reclamation projects, and they added another to their to-do list Friday.
Atlanta signed outfielder Eddie Rosario, the MVP of the 2021 National League Championship Series and a central figure in the team's World Series run, to a minor league deal, the organization announced.
Rosario, who was released by the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, will report to the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers on Friday night. The Stripers are currently on the road in Minnesota, as they're set to take on the St. Paul Saints at 8:07 p.m. ET.
The 32-year-old Rosario endured a difficult season in Washington, hitting .183 with seven home runs and 26 runs batted in across 67 games and 219 at bats.
Rosario's first stint in Atlanta came in 2021, when he was acquired from the Cleveland Guardians at the trade deadline and became a hero in October. During the 2021 NLCS, when the Braves beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games, Rosario batted .560 with three home runs and nine RBIs, including a three-run blast in Game 6.
The Guayama, Puerto Rico, native signed a two-year contract with Atlanta the following spring, but his results waned. In 2023, he played 142 games, the second-most of his career, and accrued a .255 average with 21 homers and 74 RBIs.
Atlanta's outfield has been riddled with injuries, headlined by Ronald Acuña Jr.'s season-ending ACL tear and Michael Harris II's hamstring strain that caused him to miss the last three weeks.
Rosario isn't necessarily expected to be a plug-and-play lifesaver - hence the minor league deal - but the Braves are certainly hoping he can eventually provide quality MLB at bats.
But Rosario isn't the only outfield roster move the Braves made Friday, as Atlanta optioned Forrest Wall to Triple-A Gwinnett and brought up Eli White in his place. White wasn't previously on the 40-man roster, and to make room for his promotion, the Braves transferred left-handed pitcher Ray Kerr (elbow) to the 60-day injured list.
Elsewhere in Gwinnett, infielder Brian Anderson is starting a rehab assignment Friday night.
The Braves return to action at 7:20 p.m. ET Friday, hosting the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park.