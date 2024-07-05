Braves Call Up White, Option Wall In Roster Shuffle
The Atlanta Braves announced they’re calling up outfielder Eli White, highlighting a series of roster moves ahead of their series with the Philadelphia Phillies.
In coinciding moves, they have optioned outfielder Forrest Wall to Triple-A and moved lefty Ray Kerr to the 60-day injured list.
With the way the Braves offense has been struggling, they’re ready to try something new.
In 53 games with the Gwinnett Stripers, White has batted .289 with a .864 OPS, seven home runs and 28 RBIs.
White is coming off a big-time performance on July 3, when he had a six-hit game with two home runs and seven RBIs against the St. Paul Saints, accounting for one-third of the offensive showing in a 21-6 routing.
White has previously played 136 MLB games, including six with the Braves win 2023. In that small sample size with the Braves, he tallied one hit in 14 at-bats (.071) and reached base two other times via the walk.
He’s earned another shot with the recent production in Gwinnett, and perhaps he could end up being a missing piece to the Braves offensive puzzle.
Wall heads back to Triple-A after a mediocre showing in 13 games for the Braves. He batted .241 with an OPS+ of 60 with zero extra-base hits.
Anderson Begins Rehab Assignment
The Braves also announced that infielder Brian Anderson will begin his rehab assignment Friday night in Triple-A.
Anderson has been out with a bacterial infection since late June. He spent the bulk of this season with the Mariners’ Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers before being released and signing with the Braves on June 4.
Anderson has had five at-bats with the Braves this season, going hitless.
The once-promising infielder for the Marlins, who finished fourth in NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2018, has struggled with injuries and at the plate when healthy the last two seasons.