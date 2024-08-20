Atlanta Braves Sign Recently Released Third Baseman, Austin Riley Replacement
The Atlanta Braves have reportedly signed third baseman Gio Urshela to a major league contract. MLB Network insider Joel Sherman broke the news on X Tuesday morning.
This update comes less than 24 hours following reports that Austin Riley would be missing six to eight weeks due to a right-hand fracture after being hit by a pitch on Sunday.
Urshela was released by the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. The timing couldn’t have been better for the Braves.
It hasn’t been Urshela’s best year. In 92 games, he’s batting .243 with a .619 OPS with five home runs and 37 RBIs. So, while he likely won’t entirely replace Riley, he brings a veteran bat to the lineup with the precedent of a much higher ceiling.
For his career, he’s batting .273 with a .730 OPS. He could benefit from a change of scenery to return closer to his familiar form, and he wouldn’t be the first to do that after arriving in Atlanta.
Urshela also brings playoff experience with 22 postseason games with the Yankees under his belt. In those 22 games, he’s batted .211 with a .589 OPS. Not exactly numbers that turn heads, but he has had his strong individual postseason series in the past.
The Braves see the recently released Urshela as a better option than some of the in-house ones. Nacho Alvarez Jr., who isn’t even a third baseman, isn’t ready. It doesn’t seem like they think their veteran third base options in Triple-A, such as Zack Short or Brian Anderson will contribute enough offensively either.
So, in a sense, the Tigers did them a solid. Another post-trade deadline injury put them in quite a bind.
Urshela will likely make his debut during the Braves series against the Phillies that starts on Tuesday.
Gurriel Call Coming?
There is one potential in-house option that could be of assistance to the Braves.
Sherman also tweeted that the Braves intend to have Yuli Gurriel play some third base with Triple-A Gwinnett.
Gurriel has experience playing third base in the Major Leagues, but it’s been five years since he last played there. He’s been a first baseman and designated hitter since then and has played those positions almost exclusively with Gwinnett. He has four games at second base.
Gurriel is batting .300 with an .838 OPS with the Stripers. The Braves need the bat, and those are stats worthy of a September call-up. Should they do so, he could platoon with Urshela at third base and play other positions to give other guys of the lineup a night off.