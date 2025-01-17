Atlanta Braves Sign Indy Ball Pitcher to Contract
The Atlanta Braves have added another pitcher for minor-league depth. According to his transaction page, right-handed pitcher Jackson Dannelley is heading to the Braves organization and has been assigned to the rookie-level FCL Braves.
The 23-year-old reliever out of Texas spent part of the 2024 season in independent league ball with the Chicago Dogs of the American Association. He pitched in 7 2/3 innings across five games to a 10.57 ERA.
The American Association is one of the high-ranked leagues of independent professional baseball in the United States. Despite it's unaffliated status, it has a partnership with Major League Baseball.
Dannelley started off his college career with Panola College, a community college in Texas. He made 16 appearances across two seasons, the first of which was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In those 16 appearances, he had a 6.44 ERA with a 1.53 WHIP in 29 1/3 innings pitched.
He then made his way to Division I ball and spent the rest of his collegiate career split between the Houston Cougars and the Purdue Boilermakers. He made 59 appearances, all out of the bullpen, in his three seasons in Division I baseball. He had a 6.46 ERA with a 1.25 WHIP and 89 strikeouts in 92 innings pitched.
So Dannelley will be getting his shot at pitching in affiliated minor league ball after a few years of bouncing around from school to school and giving Indy ball a shot. With his track record, it’s not too surprising that he is starting all the way at the bottom despite his age.
But he could surprise with the right development and rise up through the ranks. All it takes is getting the chance sometimes.