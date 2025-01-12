Atlanta Braves Sign Former Marlins All-Star to Minor League Contract
The Atlanta Braves tack on yet another minor league contract to the growing number this offseason. According to FanSided’s Robert Murray, first baseman Garrett Cooper is heading to the Braves organization.
He will receive an invite to Spring Traning, presumably as a non-roster invite since it’s a minor-league deal.
If he earns a spot on the big league roster in Spring Traning, we can assure everyone that he will come in a platoon outfielder, a position he has taken the field for in 77 career games. Matt Olson plays literally every game. He has not missed a game since coming to the Braves. The odds of him needing a first baseman’s glove in Atlanta are virtually zero.
But he’s played a good amount of right field, so he could potentially help fill in for Ronald Acuña Jr. until he returns.
Cooper is an eight-year big leaguer who was an All-Star with the Miami Marlins in 2022. He’s become a bit of a journeyman over the last two seasons. In 2023, he split the year between the Marlins and the San Diego Padres. Last season, he split the year between the Chicago Cubs and the Boston Red Sox.
He played 36 total games in 2024 with a combined slash line of .206/.276/.299 with one home run and 11 RBIs. While last year doesn’t say much for him, the Braves have some ways they could utilize him, should he play any games in Atlanta.
Throughout his career, he’s hit left-handed pitchers very well. In 514 plate appearances against lefties, Cooper has a slash line of .281/.333/.486 with 19 home runs and 76 RBIs.
He also has a strong track record for batting with runners in scoring positions. In this situation, he has a career slash line of .291./.371/.510 with 19 home runs and 177 RBIs.
At the very least, he provides depth in the system just like a lot of the other players who have signed minor league deals this offseason.