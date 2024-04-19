Braves Shuffle Lineup for Series Opener versus Texas Rangers
For the Atlanta Braves, it’s good to be home...right?
The Braves just wrapped up a two-city road trip, visiting Miami and Houston, where they went 5-1 against the Marlins and Astros to maintain their MLB-best winning percentage, currently at .706 (12-5 record).
But despite the road success, where Atlanta is now 8-3 on the year, they’re undoubtedly happy to get to play in front of the fans at Truist Park, where they’ve been one of the best teams for attendance (as measured by percentage of capacity) in 2024. They’re hoping to continue that trend this weekend against the Texas Rangers, who send Andrew Heaney to the Truist Park mound tonight in a battle of lefty veterans, as Atlanta’s countering with Chris Sale.
Lineups for the Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers on Friday, April 19th
Here's how Atlanta will line up for the contest:
RF Ronald Acuña Jr
SS Orlando Arcia
3B Austin Riley
1B Matt Olson
DH Marcell Ozuna
LF Adam Duvall
CF Michael Harris II
C Travis d’Arnaud
2B David Fletcher
Sale’s acquitted himself nicely to Atlanta, showcasing revitalized stuff and health. In his three starts this season, the lefty is 1-1 with a 4.58 ERA, owing to getting roughed up by the Miami Marlins last time out - five runs on six hits in seven innings, with three walks (and seven strikeouts). But Sale’s hoping for a rebound against a Rangers lineup that’s mostly not seen him yet - of the active roster, only second baseman Marcus Semien has more than three at-bats against Sale and he’s only 2-15, albeit with both of those hits being homers.
Here's the Rangers lineup:
2B Marcus Semien
SS Corey Seager
LF Wyatt Langford
RF Adolis García
C Jonah Heim
1B Ezequiel Duran
3B Josh Smith
DH Davis Wendzel
CF Leody Taveras
For the 32-year-old Heaney, it’s only the second time in his eleven-year career he’s facing the Braves. But two Braves hitters have seen him plenty, with Jarred Kelenic being 3-9 with an RBI and Matt Olson going 5-15 with two RBIs off the lefty starter.
How to Watch the Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers on Friday, April 19th
Today's series finale is scheduled for a 7:20 PM ET first pitch. The only game broadcast for either team is on Apple TV+, although that does mean you can choose the radio broadcast for either team as your audio commentary for the game.
For those without Apple TV+, the Rangers radio broadcast is available on 105.3 The Fan and Le Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM, while the Atlanta Braves Radio Network has the standard broadcast on 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan and affiliates across Braves Country.