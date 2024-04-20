Braves Line Up To Try and Win Series Behind Charlie Morton
How do the Atlanta Braves top last night?
Facing off against the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers in Truist Park, Travis d’Arnaud launched three homers, including a grand slam, while Chris Sale pitched seven complete innings as Atlanta took down Texas 8-3 in the series opener.
The Braves are right back at it this evening, hoping to secure an early series win with veteran Charlie Morton on the mound - Texas is countering with righty Nathan Eovaldi.
Lineups for the Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers on Saturday, April 20th
Here's how Atlanta will line up for the contest:
RF Ronald Acuña Jr
CF Michael Harris II
3B Austin Riley
1B Matt Olson
DH Marcell Ozuna
C Travis d'Arnaud
SS Orlando Arcia
LF Jarred Kelenic
2B Luis Guillorme
Morton’s 2024 season is going okay, at best - he’s sitting on a 1-0 record but a 5.29 ERA after getting blown up his last two times out - the Mets scored four runs on his in 5.2 innings on April 8th, while the Marlins tagged him for six earned in the 5.2 innings he pitched against them. Watch leadoff man Marcus Semien tonight - he’s faced Morton 21 times in his career and is batting .381, albeit without a homer or a RBI.
Here's the Rangers lineup:
2B Marcus Semien
SS Corey Seager
LF Evan Carter
RF Adolis García
1B Nathaniel Lowe
3B Josh Smith
DH Wyatt Langford
C Andrew Knizner
CF Leody Taveras
For Eovaldi, he’s brought some much-needed stability to a rotation that’s currently missing veterans Jacob DeGrom (Tommy John surgery), Max Scherzer (back), and Tyler Mahle (Tommy John surgery). Eovaldi’s not got much history with the Braves roster, although there are two interesting matchups - Ronald Acuña Jr is only 1-5 off of him, but that one is a homer, while last night’s here, Travis d’Arnaud, has fifteen at-bats off of Eovaldi and has four hits and a RBI.
How to Watch the Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers on Saturday, April 20th
Today's series finale is scheduled for a 7:20 PM ET first pitch and back to normal broadcast options. Atlanta’s got the game on Bally Sports South and Texas is airing it on Bally Sports Southwest, with out-of-market fans having both feeds on MLB.tv
If you’d rather just listen, the Rangers radio broadcast is available on 105.3 The Fan and Le Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM, while the Atlanta Braves Radio Network has the standard broadcast on 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan and affiliates across Braves Country.