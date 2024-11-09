Atlanta Braves TV Broadcast Saga Enters its Next Chapter
The Atlanta Braves and Major League Baseball have formally filed an objection in court to the reorganization plan of Diamond Sports Group (DSG) - the owner of the now-called FanDuel Sports Network Channels.
The Braves and MLB expressed concern on Friday that this current plan would lead DSG to find themselves back in the financial struggles they are trying to get out of.
"Based on the current inadequate record, the Braves and MLB have grave concerns that, if the Plan is confirmed, there is a substantial likelihood that the Debtors will find themselves once again in financial distress and/or bankruptcy court in the near future," they said in their joint motion.
MLB and the Braves cited a lack of clarity on that deal among their concerns in Friday's objection, writing that Diamond's "refusal to produce information concerning the proposed commercial lynchpin of the go-forward business plan as to [direct-to-consumer] subscribers, a subscriber base that the debtors estimate in the financial projections to grow by hundreds of percentage points between now and the end of 2027, by itself justifies a finding that the debtors cannot meet their feasibility burden."
They also state that DSG has failed to provide sufficient financial information. They stated that what has mainly been presented among 20 documents totaling 181 pages are “publicly available reports concerning the sports media world in general, and most of the remaining substantive documents were presentation materials that had already been shared with MLB (whether directly or through its advisors).”
According to The Athletic’s Evan Drellich, the Braves are currently expected to be paid in full by DSG for the upcoming season. While other teams have had their broadcasting rights for next season in complete limbo, the Braves have had more of a picture painted.
Back in October, DSG made it clear they wanted to keep the Braves.
For this reason, he added that there is reason to express doubt that MLB and the Braves want DSG’s plan to flop.
The St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins have decided to return to the DSG-owned RSNs for another season. There are teams that see themselves as better off going this route for the time being.
The confirmation hearing for this case is scheduled to take place on Nov. 14.