Braves New Wealth of Position-Player Depth After Offseason Moves

The Atlanta Braves have managed to solidify their starting lineup for the regular season while also establishing a solid amount of depth. Something that manager Walt Weiss has expressed excitement for is the ability to mix and match options this upcoming season.

Last year, the Braves used certain options out of necessity. Now, they have options that can strategically be used to their advantage. Let’s take a look at how they can use this new wealth of depth this upcoming season.

No every name is exciting or would be ideal as a starter. However, some options as depth help flush out the roster as a whole.

Multiple Utility Options at Their Disposal

Mauricio Dubón simply headlines the options on the team who can move around the field. Vidal Bruján can play in the infield and outfield, while also showing he has a serviceable bat after being picked up on waivers.

Nacho Alvarez is a shortstop by trade, but he’s been utilized at other positions in the majors. He has patrolled second base while Ozzie Albies has been out and third base during the absence of Austin Riley. Right now, he wouldn’t be in the starting lineup, but he can be utilized as an option on days Weiss wants to give players a day off, along with Dubón and Bruján.

He hasn’t seen much action in the infield with the Braves, but Eli White has shown during his professional career that he can man parts of the outfield as well as the infield. Much of his time in the minors was spent at shortstop, and he made an appearance at first base last season. While playing the position late in the game to get Matt Olson off his feet, he flashed some unexpected defense.

Olson will, naturally, start every game at first base and finish nearly all of them. But in the case of a blowout, White has shown he could come in for a few outs. White still brings an option for speed late in games, along with subbing in defensively.

While not quite at the level of utility, Mike Yastrzemski is expected to be able to cover all parts of the outfield as well as DH. There’s value in that ability to help mix and match.

Mix and Matching Catchers

With no established designated hitters at this time, there is an open spot to utilize both Drake Baldwin and Sean Murphy in the lineup, once the latter is healthy. Getting Baldwin’s bat in the lineup and how Murphy still has something to offer have been talked about plenty. There is another perk to having both options.

This depth could help the team maximize what they can get out of their pitching. For example, Chris Sale has worked better with Murphy, while Spencer Schwellenbach has worked better with Baldwin.

Both bats together in the lineup make the Braves better, sure. That being said, there is a strategy for how they can mix and match them at catcher and DH.

Other Options at Hand

This is mainly a spot to cover one more player, Brett Wisely. He was picked up late last season from the Giants and is listed solely as a second baseman on the depth chart. He has typically brought a solid glove to the table. Perhaps there is a way the Braves are looking to utilize it.

