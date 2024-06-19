Behind the Numbers of Reynaldo López Historic Season with Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Reynaldo López continues to look like the ultimate steal of a signing. The 30-year-old right hander surprised many by earning a spot in the rotation in Spring Training. He had been a starter earlier in his career but was relegated to the bullpen after struggling on the mound at the big-league level.
However, López has taken the opportunity and cruised to an historic start to his season. On Wednesday, he made his 13th start pitching five scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers. This outing lowered his season ERA to 1.57.
It doesn’t take a stats nerd to know it’s an insanely good ERA. However, it’s more historic than you may realize. López is tied for the second-lowest ERA by a Braves starter through 13 starts all-time.
His 1.57 ERA is tied with Tom Glavine in 2002 and only trails Greg Maddux’s 1.41 ERA to start the 1994 season according to Bally Sports.
López has his name alongside arguably the two greatest starters in Braves history - not bad company.
Both Maddux and Glavine earned spots in the All-Star Game in their respective seasons. If precedent is an indicator, López is quickly earning what would be his first-career selection to the Midsummer Classic in Arlington, Texas, next month.
However, what’s left to find out is whether López’s season goes the way of the ‘94 Maddux or the ‘02 Glavine. What do I mean by this? Well, Maddux went on to finish with a 1.56 ERA across 25 starts and 202 innings pitched during the strike-shortened 1994 season. He took home the Cy Young Award and finished fifth in National League MVP voting.
Meanwhile, Glavine lowered his ERA to 1.53 through 15 starts then struggled the rest of the way. He finished with a solid 2.96 ERA but had a 4.24 ERA in his final 21 starts.
Now, López obviously could wind up somewhere in the middle. The point is that we have no clue whether or not he’s going to continue to pitch out of his mind or come back down to earth.
Regardless, López has made history thus far, and no one can take that away from him.
Other Notes For López’s Season
López’s ERA is the lowest in all of MLB. The next closest is Philadelphia Phillies starter Ranger Suarez with a 1.75 ERA.
According to Gwinnett Stripers broadcast assistant Jack Johnson, López lowered his home ERA to 1.11 in seven starts and 40 2/3 innings pitched. If he qualified, it would be the second lowest in MLB.
Chicago White Sox pitcher Erick Fedde’s 0.95 home ERA leads the major leagues. However, in turn, López does have the best home ERA in the National League.
For those wondering how he looks on the road, he still looks lights out with a 2.14 ERA in six starts. This is good for sixth best in MLB and second best in the National League.