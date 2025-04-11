Best Bats in Baseball No Match for Braves Spencer Schwellenbach
Another outing by Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach - another night of brilliance. In six innings pitched against a tough Philadelphia Phillies offense, he allowed just one earned run on seven hits and two walks while striking out five. The Braves went on to win in extra innings and a rain delay, 4-2.
His scoreless streak to start the season came to an end after 16 innings pitched - unofficially 16 2/3 innings - but one run allowed over 20 innings pitched is nothing short of spectacular.
“We’re getting to the point where we’re kin of expecting that,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said ahead of his start.
Early on, his ERA is 0.45, his WHIP is a ridiculous 0.65 and for advanced stats fans, his ERA+ is 895 and his WAR is already up to 1.2. All but his WHIP lead the National League.
Schwellenbach has been nails against stiff competition more than once this season. In his first start, he pitched six scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres. If not for the rain delay, he easily had another inning or so in him with 80 pitches thrown.
He loves the big game. When he pitches against teams with a record over .500, he has an 8-3 record, 2.41 ERA and a 0.87 WHIP in 17 starts.
“I try to pitch good every time I go out there, but it’s good to get a good one under my belt,” Schwellenbach said after the win on Thursday - or Friday, if you want to be technical.
Along with his strong presence on the mound, he flashes the glove. He turned a double play in his final frame of work to end the inning. He nabbed a chopper out of the air to get the ball over to second base.
He was a shortstop back in his school days, and the hard work he put in the field at the time carries over to this day.
“It’s something I practiced in high school,” Schwellenbach said. “My coach was huge on throwing and coming set toward home plate to field my position. I pride myself in having a good glove and fielding anything that comes my way.”
The sophomore starting pitcher has created a nice tandem of skills that frustrates even the top hitters in the league. Greg Maddux should be proud.
Just a season ago, a Braves starting pitcher won both the Cy Young Award and the pitching Gold Glove for the National League. Early on, Schwellenbach is pushing for his turn.