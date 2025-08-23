Bobby Cox, Fellow Braves Legends Join in on 1995 World Series Celebration
Celebrations for the 30th anniversary of the Atlanta Braves' 1995 World Series championship were in full swing ahead of Friday's series opener against the New York Mets.
The standout moment from the festivities mark the return of Hall of Fame Braves manager Bobby Cox. It was his first appearance at Truist Park since last season.
Any time Cox is in the building marks a monumental appearance that deserves a moment of appreciation. Due to his health, he doesn't get to come out often. He has his pulse on the team all the same, but he, for the most part, has to watch from home.
Those who know him well take the moment to take in his presense while they can.
Manager Brian Snitker said ahead of the game that this was an event that Cox was really looking forward to being part of.
"I know it was something he's wanted to do and excited to do it."
For health reasons - he suffered a stroke in 2019, which has left him struggling to speak and walk since - Cox didn't join everyone down on the field. He was up in a suite and was able to greet the fans from there. When he appeared on the videoboard, he received a roaring standing ovation, and he was able to stand up and wave back to the fans.
With the former Braves skipper in attendance, it truly felt like a complete reunion. Regardless of how he was able to participate, just knowing he was there meant a lot to him and so many others.
His impact on the organization can't be understated. Let alone was he a World Series-winning manager that won 14 straight division titles, he is responsible for helping build those teams when he was the general manager before becoming the manager.
Very few come close to matching that.
Along with Cox, the ceremony had all the superstars of the 1995 World Series team, including the Hall of Famers. Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine, John Smoltz, Chipper Jones and Fred McGriff were all in attendance.
Other notable members of the team in attendance include David Justice, Marquis Grissom and Steve Avery, among others.
Maddux, Smoltz and Glavine all participated in throwing out a ceremonial first pitch. Hurston Waldrep, Sean Murphy and Spencer Schwellenbach got to stand behind home plate and catch for the Hall of Fame arms.
The players were introduced during a red carpet ceremony, with each member getting his own introduction as he walked in from the outfield gate. Before the event inside, there was a parade outside with players riding through The Battery on the back of convertibles and pick-up trucks.
Fans who attended received a replica World Series ring.