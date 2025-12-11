Grant Holmes Continues Surprise Progression, What it Means for Braves

The health front has been promising for the Atlanta Braves over the offseason, notably when it comes to right-hander Grant Holmes. He was sidelined with a partially torn UCL in July, which ended his season. He opted to rehab it instead of undergoing either Tommy John surgery or getting a brace put in.

It was a gamble. General manager Alex Anthopoulos said that he told Holmes that he wouldn’t guarantee anything. Perhaps he could be plugged in as some type of role out of the bullpen. So far, Holmes has done nothing but impress him.

“I just talked to him maybe a week ago, and I just kept saying, Look, I keep getting these unbelievable reports because I want to hear from you. He's like, Look, my stuff's better now than when I was totally healthy.”

Anthopoulos was assured by Holmes that his workouts were normal for what he would have in a normal offseason. If that’s the case, then it’s pretty promising for being ready for next season, whether it’s in time for Spring Training or after that.

During this Winter Meetings press conference, Anthopoulos envisioned the first four pitchers in the rotation to be Chris Sale, Spencer Schwellenbach, Spencer Strider and Reynaldo Lopez. Along with Holmes, options for a fifth starter would include Hurston Waldrep and Bryce Elder, both of whom impressed down the stretch of the regular season.

Adding another starting pitcher is not off the table. It’s seen as extra security if they can get one. However, Holmes, among others, being healthy, brings the promise that the Braves will have their options for next season. If last season proved anything, they’ll need more than five. They probably won’t need 19 again, but they’ll need more than five.

If Holmes doesn’t make the cut and starts the season out of the bullpen, which is possible given his current injury, he could still be a multi-inning option that could be ready and waiting for when they need a starter. He could also be some type of opener if he can’t go at least five when they need him. Even pitching once through the order would go a long way to take pressure off other arms on a bullpen day.

Walt Weiss called Holmes, among others are intended to be treated as starting pitchers for now, regardless.

“These guys are gonna be built up. I know I get those questions about Grant Holmes and this and that. These guys will be built up as starters in Spring Training,” Weiss said during the Winter Meetings.

It makes sense since they need to be ready to go and stretched out as much as they can. However, Weiss appreciates the ability to use Holmes and others differently, if necessary,

“But it’s really nice to know that whatever, because of acquisitions, because of health, whatever, somebody, all of a sudden steps up and opens our eyes, it’s nice to know those guys can do that. They’ve done it before, and they’ve been really good at it.”

If anything can be taken away from Holmes showing progress, it’s that the Braves will have the options they lacked for much of last season. He specifically relished the spotlight when they needed him most. He just, unfortunately for him, succumbed to the injury bug along with the rest of the opening day starting rotation.

There are no guarantees. That’s been made. Clear, but if he’s progressing the way he is, that’s going to give the Braves a good problem that they’ll have to solve. It’s one they’d prefer to have to deal with.

