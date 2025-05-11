Braves AJ Smith-Shawver Finding Long-Awaited Stride In Majors
AJ Smith-Shawver continues his recent breakout for the Atlanta Braves. In the 3-2 win in 11 innings over the Pittsburgh Pirates, he pitched 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out seven.
It wasn't exactly his no-hit bit, but it was another strong outing regardless. He's had a lot of different stints in the Majors for someone who is only 22 years old. This might be the one where he finally sticks.
Even if this is that point, Smith-Shawver feels he got something out of his previous appearances in the Majors.
“I think I’ve always had it, and I think I’ve always been able to get outs at this level,” Smith-Shawver said. “I think the opportunities I’ve been given have really helped.”
That ability and potential had him in the top five in the Braves prospect rankings since he was drafted out of high school in 2021. He's actually graduated from his prospect status as of late. He crossed the 50-innings plateau that graduates you from prospect and rookie status since he go called back up. With how he's pitching since then, it's a worth change in status.
In his three starts since we were recalled at the end of April, he has a 1.42 ERA and a 0.89 WHIP with 17 strikeouts in 19 innings pitched. It's the strongest run he's had in the Majors. It comes at a time when the Braves rotation needs the help. While they have looked better as of late, they can't afford growing pains because of the slow start.
Rookies stepping up has been an important part of the Braves rotations stability the last couple years. Last season, it was Spencer Schwellenbach. This season, it's turning out to be Smith-Shawver. If not for an injury last season, maybe he takes on this role last season. Everything comes together when it's meant to, and he found his place when it was needed by him most.