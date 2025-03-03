Braves All-Star's Big Day Highlights Dominant Win Over Yankees
The Atlanta Braves bats put on a clinic against the New York Yankees en route to an 11-1 win in North Port.
Braves hitters combined for four home runs and six total extra-base hits. They went for 5-for-15 with runners in scoring position.
The standout player during this offensive shot was third baseman Austin Riley. He had his first two extra-base hits of Spring Training with a solo home run to open scoring in the game and then an RBI double to drive in Jurickson Profar in the bottom of the third.
Riley boosted his batting average from .091 to .214 and his OPS to .250 to .714. It’s early enough when a couple at-bats can turn it around.
Matt Olson hit his second home run of Spring Training with a solo shot immediately after Riley’s in the first, providing back-to-back home runs to get scoring going.
Olson is only 3-for-13 in Spring Training so far, but he’s made his hits count. Two of his three hits have left the yard, and he came around to score on his single against the Boston Red Sox on Feb. 25.
Outfielder Jarred Kelenic and third baseman Charles LeBlanc, who substituted Riley in the late innings, had the other two home runs. Kelenic had a solo home run and LeBlanc had a three-run home run.
Designated hitter Garrett Cooper and outfielder Jurickson Profar had the remaining extra-base hits.
Profar, the big free-agent bat for the Braves, has looked good in his first Spring campaign with the team. He’s 2-for-7 with two doubles, two walks and has scored twice.
Some of the veterans, particularly Riley, bats had been looking for their first big days this Spring. The result was putting up double-digit runs against the defending American League Champions.
The Brave return to action on Monday when they take on the Tampa Bay Rays in Port Charlotte. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.